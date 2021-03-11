The Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 over Zoom for the purpose of considering the nomination of the expanded Faribault Commercial Historic District, Rice County to the National Register of Historic Places.
The property is owned by multiple property owners. After considering public testimony, the Commission will prepare a report indicating its opinion as to whether the property meets the National Register Criteria, and will forward that report to the Minnesota Historical Society.
All persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing on the proposed nomination. Written comments may also be provided prior to the hearing and should be addressed to Kim Clausen, Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission, Faribault City Hall, 208 NW First Ave., Faribault, Minnesota.