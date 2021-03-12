For the spring term of Cannon Valley Elder Collegium that begins the week of March 29, there are still openings in two courses: "Three Comic Academic Novels" (Carol Rutz, instructor) on Tuesday mornings and "Conceptual and Ethical Issues Involved in Psychiatry" (Jerry Kroll and Perry Mason, instructors) on Friday afternoons.
The courses are being conducted online via Zoom for the eight-week term. Registration can be done electronically on the website cvec.org (using 'Classes' drop-down) or paper copies may be downloaded and mailed. Information about the courses and instructors and recommended readings can also be found online. The fee for an eight-week course is $50 (not including the cost of a textbook).