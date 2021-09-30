In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Commerce, which operates the Energy Assistance Program, has over $130 million in federal funding, with more expected this fall, to help more Minnesota households.
The Energy Assistance Program helps Minnesota households pay for current and past-due bills for electricity, gas, oil, biofuel and propane, emergency fuel delivery, and repair/replacement of homeowners’ broken heating systems, and could also cover water and sewer bills.
Commerce raised the income eligibility limit to 60% of Minnesota’s median income levels ($67,765 per year for a family of four) and is significantly increasing benefit amounts to reduce energy burdens more than ever, including up to $1,600 for energy bills, plus up to $1,200 for past-due energy bills.
With these changes, over 600,000 Minnesota households are income-eligible for Energy Assistance, significantly expanding who can receive this essential help. During the previous program year (October 2020-September 2021), about 116,000 Minnesota households applied and qualified .
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule which is administered by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, protects residential utility customers from having electric or natural gas service shut off between Oct. 1 and April 30. The effective dates of the Cold Weather Rule were extended 15 days in the fall and 15 days in the spring.
Both homeowners and renters are eligible for CWR protection — the utility account must be in your name. You and your utility must agree to a payment plan that is reasonable for your household.
How do you apply?
To apply, request an application or find your local service provider by visiting gov/energyassistance or calling 800-657-3710 and pressing 1
Who qualifies? More Minnesotans qualify than ever before.
Homeowners and renters can qualify for energy assistance.
Commerce has raised the income eligibility to 60% of median household income.
The application considers previous three months income and does not include federal stimulus or unemployment payments.
How does the program work?
Payments on energy and water bills are sent directly to the household’s utility company.
Households also receive education on efficient and safe use of energy.
Cold weather rule
To sign up contact your natural gas or electric company and request a Cold Weather Rule (CWR) payment plan. Payment plans can be established at any time during the CWR season. If you are unable to agree on a payment amount, you have the right to appeal with your natural gas or electric company. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Consumer Affairs Office is available to assist.
Can your heat be shut off during winter?
YES. You must make and keep a CWR payment plan with your natural gas or electric utility company to receive CWR protection between October 1 and April 30. This is true for all residential customers, including senior citizens and families with young children.
Payment plans can be established at any time during the CWR season. If the payment plan is broken by you, the natural gas or electric company is not required to offer additional arrangements. If you are unable to agree on a payment amount, you request an appeal from your natural gas or electric company.