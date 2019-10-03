Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to an October festival buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Family Diner, also known as SA Trucker’s Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave. N.
Some special fall foods will be on the menu besides broasted chicken to celebrate fall.
Special music will be provided by Luverne Wanous on the concertina. Though his old-time band has discontinued, he still solos with his toe-tapping music.
Chrissy Trump, third generation of the local family-owned Trump Orchard, will share samples of some of the newer varieties of apples as well as give information about their business. They raise 19 varieties of apples, plus a growing inventory of other items including pears, plums, pumpkins, honey, grapes and more. Her homemade caramel apple crisp will be our dessert.
‘Finding Hope in the Midst of Challenging Circumstances’ is the title of our speaker’s message. Lynn Sargent from Indianola, Iowa, is the author of “Eric’s Heart” about her son’s journey to heaven. Come and hear the rest of her story, and enjoy a wonderful lunch and even better fellowship.
All are welcome – no membership or dues. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.
Tickets are $10, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP by emailing: faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261 or Kaia at 507-789-5992 in Kenyon.