Artist Al Smith will present his series "WoW: Women of War" at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at the Rice County Historical Society Museum in Faribault.
Using only pencil, Al Smith recreated photographed scenes of the Vietnam War. His most recent series, "WoW: Women of War", focuses on the women who contribute to the war effort, including WASP's (Women Airforce Service Pilots), nurses and other women served in World War II.
Since there is limited seating, those who plan to are strongly encouraged to call the RCHS Museum at 332-2121 to reserve a space. For AAUW and RCHS members the program is free; for nonmembers, a $3 fee. This event is sponsored by the Rice County Historical Society and the Faribault Branch of the American Association of University Women.