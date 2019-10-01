Due to inclement weather, the Oct. 1 elementary school fun run at Alexander Park sponsored by the Falcons cross-country team has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 7.
The meet will run on the same schedule:
• 4:30 p.m. Fourth- and fifth-grade boys
• 4:45 p.m. Fourth- and fifth-grade girls
• 5 p.m. First-, second- and third-grade boys
• 5:15 p.m. First-, second- and third-grade girl
Runners should arrive 30 minutes before their race. High school athletes will go over the course and stretch with the elementary school runners. Ribbons will be awarded to all finishers in each race.