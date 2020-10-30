Rice County Public Health will offer flu vaccinations 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Faribault West Mall during the Warm Our Community Eve and during a drive-thru clinic from 3-5 p.m. at the Morristown Community Center, 402 Division St. S for anyone 6 months and older.
For the drive-through clinic, everyone must stay in the vehicle. Wear face coverings and short sleeved shirts for ease of vaccine administration. In case of inclement weather, vaccinations will be moved indoors with physical distancing maintained.
Flu vaccinations, both injectable and mist, will be available in the morning to coincide with the Faribault Rotary Warm Our Community Clothing Distribution Event.
Vaccines available will include high-dose for those 65 years and older, quadrivalent injectable and FluMist. A fillable vaccine administration form is located on the Rice County Public Health website at co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health to complete ahead of time. Bring your completed form with you.
This is an indoor event – face masks required and physical distancing will be maintained.
Rice County Public Health bills most insurances. Those with or without insurance are welcome – no one is denied due to inability to pay.
Park and Go flu vaccinations are available weekdaya at the Rice County Public Health Department, at the Government Services Building in Faribault. Call 507-332-6111 or 507-332-5928 to schedule an appointment.