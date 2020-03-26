Due to the current federal and state emergency declarations and guidance about limiting person-to-person contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all meetings of the Faribault (ISD 656) School Board will be conducted in accordance with Minnesota Statute 13D.021 - Meetings by Telephone or Other Electronic Means - until further notice.
Consistent with the federal and state guidance, the board chair has determined that an in-person meeting is not practical or prudent because of the current pandemic.
As a result, the Monday board meeting will take place at 5:30 pm at the district office, 710 17th St. SW, Faribault, with one or more board members possibly participating online.
In accordance with state statute, members of the public are not permitted to attend this meeting due to the current health pandemic, but may monitor this meeting online at youtube.com/user/isd656/live.
Anyone who would like to make a public comment at the board meeting should email comments to kzavoral@faribault.k12.mn.us by 3 p.m. Monday and include their name, address and phone number. They will receive a response email Tuesday, March 31.
To find Monday night's agenda, visit bit.ly/3btyNyM.