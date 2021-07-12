Lexi Wetzel, junior Shorthorn member from Faribault, placed in the top 5 at the team fitting contest in the senior age division and earned a scholarship award at the 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference.
Junior Shorthorn enthusiasts gathering from 28 states competed in the junior show and youth conference in Louisville, Kentucky, June 21-26. Not only did the juniors compete with their animals, but had the opportunity to compete in 15 individual, team or state contests.
One of the most competitive events of the week is the Team Fitting Contest. The objective of the contest is for each group to showcase their ability to fit and present an animal using teamwork, technique, and skills in a 20-minute time limit. Judging criteria is based on both fitting techniques, teamwork and end presentation. The contest includes three age divisions, with an adult supervisor for each team in the prospector division.
Executive Secretary/CEO of the American Shorthorn Association, Montie Soules, explained in an interview that, “The National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference is every bit as much about the contests and the educational aspect from that as it is the cattle show. The youth of this breed pride themselves in participating in a number of contests. This provides leadership and communication skills for those junior exhibitors that will advance them in their lifelong goals. One of the things that I am most proud of about this event is the high participation percentage that we have in our contests. Our junior board and staff have made it a point to try and provide new and updated contests that challenge the junior members with the technology available in today’s world. This prepares Shorthorn youth for their future.”
Eight scholarships were also awarded to several deserving juniors. Of those scholarship recipients, Wetzel was awarded the Outstanding Junior Board Member Scholarship.
The $500 Outstanding Junior Board Member Scholarship was created to honor a Junior Board Member who has gone above and beyond in their service to the American Junior Shorthorn Association during their time in office. This recipient has been selected by the members themselves in acknowledgement of their hard work and determination.
Wetzel, the daughter of Mike and Lisa Wetzel and is a recent graduate of South Dakota State University where she earned her degree in Agribusiness. She then moved to central Iowa where she now works as a Financial Analyst for Smithfield in Des Moines, Iowa.
“Receiving this scholarship isn’t about the monetary value,” said Wetzel. “It truly humbles me to know that just maybe, I was able to make a positive impact on a few of the youth in this breed. I can’t thank everyone involved in the Shorthorn association enough for everything they have done for me.”
The American Junior Shorthorn Association promotes personal development through youth activities and educational events, while being dedicated to the betterment of its members. To learn more, contact the ASA office or visit shorthorn.org or juniorshorthorn.com.