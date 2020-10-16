Join Lisa M. Bolt Simons in a discussion about three aviation themed writing projects at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 online at meet.google.com/ppi-vmyo-tpe.
Simons, an avid researcher, and prolific author, has a number of projects in the works. Three of which she will talk about during this program. For the last 20 years, she’s been working on a book about her dad, a USAF Thunderbird pilot who was killed on December 21, 1972, during a test flight, when she was 3 years old. She will share a bit of the story and talk about the process of writing a historical biography.
Simons is also working on a young adult novel about a set of twin teenagers who lose their dad in a plane crash as well as a screenplay about the WASP which includes the story of Faribault’s own Liz Wall Strohfus. She will talk about the differences between these writing styles and tools she is using for each of them.
Simons spent 25 years in the education field as a teacher and Literacy Coach before shifting to full-time writing. You can find more information at lisamboltsimons.com.
This program will be held online using Google Meet at meet.google.com/ppi-vmyo-tpe. You can also find that address on the museum’s website, rchistory.org. For moreinformation, contact the museum at 507-332-2121.