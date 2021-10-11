The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:
Faribault
Wednesday, Oct. 20 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minnesota Army National Guard, 3000 W. Airport Drive
Thursday, Oct. 21 — 1 to 6 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW
Northfield
Tuesday, Oct. 19 — Noon to 6 p.m., Carleton College, 300 N. College St.
Wednesday, Oct. 20 — Noon to 6 p.m., Carleton College, 300 N. College St.
Monday, Oct. 25 — 1 to 7 p.m., St. Olaf College, Buntrock Commons - Lion's Pause Mane Stage, 1520 St. Olaf Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 — 1 to 7 p.m., St. Olaf College, Buntrock Commons - Lion's Pause Mane Stage, 1520 St. Olaf Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 — 1 to 7 p.m., St. Olaf College, Buntrock Commons - Lion's Pause Mane Stage, 1520 St. Olaf Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 — 1 to 7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Hwy. 3 S.