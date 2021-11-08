Paradise Community Theater has scheduled auditions for its spring 2022 production of “Boeing-Boeing” by Marc Camoletti.
Director Nate Chesney is looking for a cast of two men and four women 18 and over.
The play is set in the 1960s, and centers on bachelor Bernard, who has a flat in Paris. Three stewardesses are all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Bernard's life gets bumpy when his friend Robert comes to stay, and complications such as weather and a new, speedier Boeing jet disrupt his careful planning. Soon, all three stewardesses are in the city simultaneously and catastrophe looms.
Auditions will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault.
All cast members will be required to be vaccinated.
Rehearsals begin Feb. 7. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 at 7:30 and 2 p.m. April 3. Audition packets are available at the Paradise Center for the Arts or online at paradisecenterforthearts.org. Anyone with questions should contact Chesney at ntchesney@gmail.com.