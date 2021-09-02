Interstate 35 motorists traveling overnight between Elko New Market and Faribault are likely to experience traffic delays beginning Sept. 7 when road striping work starts, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The work zone is:
• I-35 Scott County Road 2 exit, (Exit No. 76) Elko New Market to Rice County Road 8 north of Faribault (14 miles) both northbound and southbound
• Work will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night
Crews will be striping the edge lines and center lines, so one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction to allow for the work to be completed. Work is expected to be completed by mid-October.
Because of traffic volumes on I-35, traffic delays and backups are likely during the evening work.
Motorists can plan ahead by leaving early for their destinations or seeking alternate routes to avoid potential traffic delays. Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving
• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
• Avoid making lane changes within work zones
• Stay connected, informed
Check MnDOT’s road construction project website to learn about this project and sign up for text message and email updates.
To learn about road construction projects in southeast Minnesota and sign up for email and text message updates at MnDOT’s website, which includes projects from 2021-2024.