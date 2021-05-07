The Rice County Social Services office is now open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, for those who require in-person assistance. Most business however, can be accomplished through the mail, email or telephone, and does not usually require a personal visit to the office.
Those in need of assistance are urged to consider the following:
• Healthcare - Apply online at MNSURE.org. Call 507-332-5995 for a paper application
• Childcare – Apply online at ApplyMN.DHS.MN.GOV or call 507-332-5995 and leave a name and address – an application will be mailed.
• Cash or food assistance – Apply online at ApplyMN.DHS.MN.GOV. Call us at 507-332-5995 for a paper application.
Email fin_asst@co.rice.mn.us with questions about public assistance benefits. Call 507-333-3773 or email RCSocialServices@co.rice.mn.us to apply for all other services, like mental health or disabilities case management.