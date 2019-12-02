American Legion gets decked out for Christmas

Members of the Faribault American Legion family decorated the Legion on Saturday morning for the Christmas season. Shown from left, are are Ron Hammond, Jack and Linda Claeson, Kandie Mensing, Pat Ernste, Karen Rasmussen, Jeanette Hammond, Kathy Larson and Larry Mensing. Not picutres are Winnie Hughes and her grandson Nicholas. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)
