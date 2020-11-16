As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply – including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.
Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Local donation places and times
Dundas
Friday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Canvas Church, 404 Schilling Drive
Thursday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Dundas City Hall, 100 Railway St. N.
Faribault
Monday, Nov. 23 from noon - 6 p.m. at Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW
Monday, Nov. 30 from 1 - 7 p.m. at Church of St. Patrick Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road
Wednesday, Dec. 9 from noon - 6 p.m. at Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
Sunday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge Faribault, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
Lonsdale
Wednesday, Dec. 25 from 1 - 7 p.m. at American Legion Lonsdale, 115 Second Ave. NW