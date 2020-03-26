The Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be hosting a virtual Local Work Group (LWG) Meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8. This meeting will be held online and is a great opportunity for farmers and landowners to voice their opinions of local natural resource priorities and criteria for USDA conservation activities and programs. NRCS and SWCD uses LWG input and recommendations to identify conservation planning needs, to prioritize resources concerns for the state’s programs, and to develop ranking questions and procedures.
To attend the meeting, go to bit.ly/ricecountywebex and use the password "webex."
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should RSVP one week prior to the meeting to Steve Pahs, SWCD District Manager, at 507-332-7418, ext. 117.