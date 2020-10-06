The Faribault Rotary Club strives to make the club more reflective of the community. The induction of three new members — Hanan Mohamud, Juanita Picazo and Brian Coleman — is the beginning of that effort. Rotary is a worldwide organization which embraces all nationalities and cultures with 1.2 million members in 220 countries.
Hanan Mohamud was born in Saudi Arabia. Her family was forced to move and lived in Somalia, Egypt and Florida before settling in Faribault when she was 7. Hanan graduated from Faribault High and received a psychology degree from Gustavus Adolphus College. Her parents live in Faribault and she has one sister in St. Paul. Hanan is Rise Coordinator at Faribault Senior High School. Dr. Dick Huston is her sponsor.
Juanita Picazo was born in Texas and is the daughter of migrant agricultural workers. Her parents work took them from Michigan to Florida until finding their home in Faribault when she was 13. Jauanita is graduate of the Faribault School system and is one of three Rise Coordinators at the High School. Juanita is married and the mother of five children. Eric Craig is her sponsor.
Brian Coleman was born in Port Huron Michigan and attended a community college for two years before receiving a basketball scholarship to Huron College in Huron SD. He continued his education to earn a Masters degree in business administration at Colorado Technical College. Brian managed the Workforce Center before becoming the Career and Equity Coordinator at the Faribault Senior High School six years ago. Brian is married with three children supporting his efforts to make a difference. Sam Ouk is his sponsor.