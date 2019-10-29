Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Minnesota is on a mission to recruit more caring adults to pair with children who are on a waiting list for a mentor. The national recruitment campaign kicked off last month with a public service announcement and dedicated recruitment events around the country.
Right now, there are 200 local kids—called ‘Little Brothers’ or ‘Little Sisters’-- waiting to be matched with a mentor—called ‘Big Brothers’ or ‘Big Sisters’. Bigs spend one-to-one time with their Little enjoying free, low-cost activities. This evidence-based mentoring program shows that children matched with a Big are more likely to have academic success, and less likely to be involved in the juvenile justice system.
In alignment with the national campaign, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is hosting a recruitment event at 10,000Drops/Corks & Pints in Faribault on from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. During this event, interested adults can meet the Big Brothers Big Sisters team, ask questions, experience the Big Brothers Big Sisters community, and learn more about what being a Big is all about.
Information sessions are also set over lunch and after work at multiple locations to learn about the different ways to get involved. Check out bbbsofsouthernmn.org/infosessions for dates and times and to sign up.
“Having an additional caring adult in a child’s life can help ignite, empower, and defend their potential. WE knoe mentoring works and we see it every day,” said Michelle Redman, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.
Big Brothers Big Sisters focuses on a child’s potential, and the role adults have to help children achieve their best possible futures. The organization’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth, and to defend the potential of every child.
"There are, more than 33,000 youth across the country in need of a mentor. These young people need an ally, someone they can count on," said Pam Iorio, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Every new Big who volunteers their time will help a young person realize their full potential."
Big Brothers Big Sisters creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of our youth. For 47 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has served youth in Steele, Rice, Waseca and Dodge counties. To learn more about getting involved, visit bbbsofsouthernmn.org, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota on Facebook or call 507-451-5922.
