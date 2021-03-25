Gov. Tim Walz will deliver his third State of the State address at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 28. The address will be delivered from the Governor’s former social studies classroom at Mankato West High School.
The governor’s State of the State address was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 21. Following a potential exposure to COVID-19 on Monday, March 17, the Governor postponed the address to complete a 10-day quarantine per CDC guidance.
Media outlets can carry the governor’s address using a LiveU pool feed. It will also be streamed on thegGovernor’s YouTube page at bit.ly/3tZQH5H.