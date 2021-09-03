Five hundred eighty-two incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 academic year, including Victoria Carlsten, of Faribault, who was awarded the Freshman Honors Scholarship.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire honors FSHS grad with scholarship
