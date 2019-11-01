The Noon Exchange Club is holding the burger basket fundraiser for the prevention of child abuse from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8 at the Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. A hamburger or cheeseburger with all the fixings and french fries is $8 — donations are welcome.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club to host burger basket fundraiser
