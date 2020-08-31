The city of Faribault will hold its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony at 7:46 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Faribault Fire Station, 122 Second St. NW, by the flag pole. The short program begins at that time, to commemorate the moment on Sept. 11, 2001 when the first plane struck the World Trade Center's North Tower.
Fire Chief/Emergency Manager Dustin Dienst says there will plenty of room to spread out and they will take the needed precautions due to the pandemic. The ceremony is expected to be finished by 8 a.m.