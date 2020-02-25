Shu-min "Alice" Chang will be performing a piano concert for the Cathedral of our Merciful Savior's Merner Classical Music Series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Alice Chang was born in Taiwan, where she was identifies as an extremely gifted piano player. She came to the United States as a high school student where she attended Oak Grove Lutheran school in Fargo so she could study piano with Fargo/Moorhead's and Concordia College's legendary piano teacher Dr. Jay Hershberger. After high school she attended Concordia College in Moorhead and continued her studies with Dr. Hershberger.
While at Concordia she formed a trio with two young women from Faribault. The trio performed in Faribault at the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Congregational Church's Coffee Concerts. Along with winning the Upper Midwest college students chamber music competition, they performed at the Rochester Chamber Music concerts and many events around Fargo/Moorhead.
Since graduating from Concordia Alice continued performing and working on advanced degrees at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. While putting the finishing touches on her Doctoral degree in piano performance she has been invited to perform at various music festivals throughout the US, Europe and Asia.
The concert will feature the music of Johannes Brahms one of the luminaries of German music. The second half of the concert will feature two compositions by Taiwanese composers and with music of Scriabin.
Passes for three remaining Merner concerts will be available at the HyVee service counter and at the door for $20. Tickets for just Sunday's concert will be available for $10 at the door.
A reception will follow the concert.