An egg hunt fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Faribault High School.Student Isabella Bokman is organizing the event for children ages 1 to 11. Donations to the Faribault Booster Club will be accepted. There also will be a basket raffle.