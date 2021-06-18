...NEAR-CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS
PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN TODAY...
Dry weather with relative humidity dropping to 20 to 30 percent
this afternoon will combine with west to northwest winds gusting
to 25 mph at times to create near critical fire weather
conditions today. A Red Flag Warning is already in effect to the
north of this area, and one may be needed for this area this
afternoon and evening.
These conditions can cause any fires that develop to spread
quickly. Check burning restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp