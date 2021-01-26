The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
Make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Local donation places and times
Faribault
Thursday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 141 6th St. NW
Sunday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at Faribault Lodge #2098 Loyal Order of Moose, 1810 NW 4th St.
Monday, Feb. 15 from 1-7 p.m. at Church of St. Patrick, Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road
Lonsdale
Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 1-7 p.m. at American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
Monday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Culver’s, 960 Highway 3 S.
Monday, Feb. 1 from noon- 6 p.m. at Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 2 from noon- 6 p.m. at Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive
Wednesday, Feb. 3 from noon-6 p.m. at Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive
Blooming Prairie
Tuesday, Feb. 2 from noon-6 p.m. at Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club, 210 4th St. NE
Owatonna
Friday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from Associated Church, 800 Havana Road