IMG_20200919_173408.jpg

This year the Sneed family put a lot of extra time into gardening. Calvin and Benjamin Sneed spent a lot of time helping haul compost, planting, pulling weeds and watering the garden. The weather allowed time to plant a second crop of carrots, lettuce, spinach and cabbage, but since the bunnies also liked it, they didn't have much yield. The Sneed family grew 45 butternut squash, eight watermelons, potatoes, peppers, onions, kale, garlic, tomatoes, and the most special was 93-, 72-, 70-, 39-, and 15-pound pumpkins. Family members pictured include Ace Oslin, Avery Oslin and Olive Anderson spending time together at Benjamin's birthday party, where they held a drawing for a pumpkin. Olive won the 39-pound pumpkin. (Photo courtesy of the Sneed family)
