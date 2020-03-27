The students, parents, teachers and staff of Divine Mercy Catholic School extend a message of gratitude to the Faribault community for helping them achieve fundraising success through the 2020 Catholic Schools Raffle program. The school was able to raise $14,980 through the program in ticket sales and donations.
From January 17 to March 1, students at Divine Mercy sold raffle tickets at $5 each to raise funds for their school. Costs to run the raffle are provided by sole sponsor Catholic United Financial so every dollar raised by ticket sales stays with this school.
When Divine Mercy's total is added together with the other 88 participating schools in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, the 2020 Catholic Schools Raffle raised more than $1.3 million — a new annual record for the program — and a cumulative total of $9.8 million since the program began in 2009.
"All the credit goes to students, families and parish and school staff, and the wonderful communities that support them," said Harald Borrmann, president of Catholic United Financial. "It is an honor for us to show our unconditional support of Catholic education through this program year after year."
For more information on Divine Mercy visit www.dmcs.cc.