During these unpredictable and uncertain times, people are facing challenges that couldn’t have been foreseen. Amidst job uncertainties, health concerns, shelter in orders and complete disruption of daily life, people are being faced with challenges and stressors like never before.
The Minnesota Association of Christian Counselors (MACC) would like to offer an hour of support for anyone that is feeling stress or emotional trauma.
“You can schedule an appointment with a mental health professional totally free, to talk to them about what you're feeling and get emotional support,” said Jenny Beall, President of the Board at MACC.
Human nature thrives on social gatherings and interaction. With social distancing and shelter in orders, various basic personal emotional needs are being vastly restricted. Many times, simply having someone to talk to is genuinely healing to one’s spirit.
Currently, with so much isolation along with the disruption of typical daily schedules, MACC would like to provide an opportunity to reach out when feeling upset. Connecting with a MACC professional is quite convenient. Anyone that would like to speak to someone, simply needs to visit the MACC website at yourmacc.com/hoursupport/ and sign up to be contacted via phone or video counseling session.