Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who don’t file tax returns will start receiving their automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department in early May. People receiving SSI benefits who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes, and have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. They should immediately go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and visit the "Non-Filers: Enter Your Information" section to provide their information. SSI recipients who have dependent children and did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes need to act by Tuesday, May 5, in order to receive additional payments for their eligible children quickly.
By taking this proactive step to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. If people in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, their payment will only be $1,200 at this time. They would then be required to file a tax year 2020 tax return to obtain the additional $500 per eligible child.
SSI recipients with qualifying children and who do not normally file taxes are urged to take action now and visit the IRS.gov site so that they will receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments their families are eligible for.
Visit the agency’s COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/ for important information and updates.