The 2019 Everett Ostermann Memorial Youth Mentor Hunt, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Labs Unlimited Kennels, 8281 190th St W, Faribault, teaches local youth about pheasant hunting.
Participants will take the field with an experienced hunter and dog after a safety orientation. Participants will practice shooting and learn how clean and cook birds they harvest. Open to youth under 18 with valid Minnesota Firearms Safety Certificate. Two time slots planned, starting at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited.
Contact Scott Allen at 507-317-1909 or ricecountypheasants@gmail.com, or visit www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/4061.