Alyssa Beckman has won $50 in Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism gift certificates for her entry in the annual Lord of the Things contest. The contest coincides with Heritage Days.
This year's contest was unique in that no one guessed all 10 "things" correctly. Instead, all entries which had one wrong were eligible to win, and Beckman's was selected.
The things pictured were
1. Arch at the entrance to the Rice County Fairgrounds
2. Faribault Soccer Complex entrance sign
3. Faribault Country Club sign
4. Kinder Park
5. Light at the entrance to the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf
6. Ferguson Plumbing Supply sign
7. Globe on South Central College building
8. Our Savior's Lutheran Church
9. Back of the Old Mayo building on Hwy. 60.