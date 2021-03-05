The Faribault American Legion Post 43 is hosting a blood drive from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday, March 29.
To donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and find American Legion Post 43 on its calendar.
