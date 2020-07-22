Martin County Veterans Memorial Site, at 507 Winnebago Ave., Fairmont, will unveil an actual Bell Cobra-Rotary Wing Attack Helicopter AH-1F-66-15327 on Aug. 1.
Army records show the helicopter is internationally famous for serving the U.S, Army in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos from 1968 to 1971. Due to the hard work of Minnesota and local veterans, the Cobra was awarded to Martin County even though five other states were vying for the acquisition of this Cobra.
Martin County’s Veteran Memorial Committee has spent the past year restoring this Cobra, returning it to the likeness of 1966. This detailed restoration work has cost an estimated $40,000.
While operating in Vietnam, on various dates the Cobra-327 was hit by enemy fire at least 12 times. Bell’s armor plating saved the flight crew from mortal inflictions. Missions included: Armed Escort, Recon Missions & Battle Support.
In 1971, Cobra 327 saw service in Laos at the Battle of Lam Son 719, one of the deadliest battles of the war www.businessinsider.com/uncovering-the-story-of-one-of-the-vietnamwars-bloodiest-battles-2015-1. Flying this helicopter were Members of the U.S. Army, 7th Squad, 17th Calvary, C Troop. Cobra 327 was mortally shot, and it was a ride the pilot will never forget. Yes, the pilot and the gunner made it back alive. The Gunner unfortunately died from Agent Orange at age 37. Many past heroes will be present at this ceremony and honored for their service.
When retired this Cobra 327 continued in public service for the Kern County, California, Fire Department. It was used to fight night fires because of its ability to see through the smoke with its military infrared scanners to locate and save stranded people. The Cobra has the nickname "the snake", because of its maneuverability. Burn marks are still visible from the fires where it landed, which shows how close to the fires the Cobra could maneuver.
The Dedication Ceremony will feature a parade, many VIP’s, Military Personnel (both active and retired), Vietnam Nurses and family members of those serving on this very helicopter. Also attending will be the 2018 Woman Vet of the year, Kay Bauer.
The day’s events start with a parade at 9 a.m. at N. North Ave in Fairmont, followed by the unveiling at 10:30 a.m.. After the dedication ceremony there will be many more events at the Martin County Fairgrounds. This dedication holds significant emotional meaning for those who so proudly served.
For more information, visit www.mcvm.org.