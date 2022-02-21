Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE REGION... .A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area. The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult travel. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&