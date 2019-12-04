A traveling photography exhibit, Seeing Our Cannon River Watershed by Mary Ellen Frame is on view until the end of January at the Faribault Community Center.
It’s all about the Cannon River, its tributaries, human interaction and wildlife.
There’s surprising richness and diversity within this watershed. The Cannon River originates in the Shields Lake area, and is enlarged by innumerable tributaries along the way, notably the Straight River which originates south of Owatonna and joins the Cannon in Faribault, east of the woolen mill. It provides water to a series of lakes, among them Tetonka, Sakatah, Cannon Lake and Byllesby.
The tributaries also connect many smaller lakes to the Cannon: Masaska, Shields, Gorman, and Rice, to name a few. Not to mention all the bogs, sloughs and marshes that are integral parts of the watershed. All this wealth of water provide a rich habitat for wildlife and recreational opportunities for people. At one time the Cannon River powered many grain mills and saw mills, which were often the beginnings of towns. Ruins of some of those mills may still be found, here and there.
The people of Faribault have lots of opportunities to interact, or even just see, the Straight and Cannon Rivers. Many people cross one or both of them daily to get to work or school, and Faribault has several parks along the banks of both.
Mary Ellen Frame lives in Northfield, near the Cannon River. She has been exhibiting her photographs in the Northfield/Faribault area since 2014.