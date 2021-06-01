Applications are being sought for Faribault American Legion Post 43 scholarships: two $500 for graduating high school seniors and two $500 for college students. The deadline has been extended to June 15, 2021. Apply at mnlegionpost43.org/files/Post43_Scholarship_Application.pdf.
Numerous local/state scholarships are available for nursing students at mnlegionpost43.org/files/40&8_NursesScholarship.pdf.
The Post is mandated to award these local scholarships each year. The links can be used to download the PDF and can be returned by email to: faribaultlegion43@gmail.com or dropped off/mailed to the Legion at 112 Fifth St. NE, Attn. Jim Douda, Faribault, MN 55021.