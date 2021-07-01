As we enter this Independence Day weekend, please refrain from using illegal fireworks. Fireworks can cause severe injuries and burns as well as lead to starting grass or structure fires.
There still are areas of the county that have some dry grass and foliage so we ask that you remain cautious when having recreational fires or permitted burns. Rice County currently has no burning restrictions. We ask that you please remember to apply for your burn permit if you need one and also to activate it on the DNR website prior to doing your burning.
If you’re traveling this holiday weekend remember these safe driving “don’ts”:
• Don’t drink and drive
• Don’t speed
• Don’t drive distracted
By abiding by these, you increase your chances of being involved in a crash or being stopped and cited by law enforcement. We want everyone to have a happy and safe Independence Day weekend. We need everyone’s help and cooperation to make that happen.
— Rice County Sheriff Sheriff Troy Dunn and Jim Edgar, Minnesota DNR fire program forester