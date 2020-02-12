Explore Minnesota, the state's official tourism promotion office, launched a new-and-improved website (exploreminnesota.com) to offer visitors an immersive and inspiring look into what awaits them on a Minnesota vacation.
High-impact visuals, videos, original travel content and advanced search capabilities make it easier than ever for travelers to discover activities, events, places to eat, drink and stay overnight across Minnesota. A top Midwest travel destination, Minnesota welcomes 73 million domestic and international visitors annually and contributes $16.0 billion to the state's economy.
The new website was built with the latest technology and tourism marketing expertise, with an accessible and mobile-first design that makes planning a trip to Minnesota fun and easy and to better meet the needs of the traveling public, as well as the Minnesota tourism industry.
"ExploreMinnesota.com attracted more than 5.4 million visits in 2019, and serves as many travelers' first touchpoint with Minnesota," said Explore Minnesota director John Edman. "The new, visually inspiring website provides travelers the user-friendly and interactive experience they are looking for when planning a trip. We hope it engages travelers in new ways and gets them excited about traveling to Minnesota."
The new site blends the functionality and best practices of today's best travel websites with design touches that showcase the uniqueness of Minnesota as a destination. Site visitors will notice design elements inspired by Minnesota's lakes, woods and Native American heritage, as well as subtle nods to the state's distinctive shape.
Other highlights include:
Customized content
Whether traveling with kids, a significant other, in a wheelchair or with a pet, exploreminnesota.com offers trip ideas and resources designed specifically for a wide array of travelers. Visitors can browse more than 250 articles written by Minnesota travel experts, then connect with tourism businesses in their destination of choice. The website also features user-generated photos throughout to help travelers imagine themselves exploring Minnesota.
In addition, exploreminnesota.com will incorporate personalization software to better target site visitors based on their geography and previous visits to the website.
The great outdoors
Minnesota is known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" and for its outdoor recreation of all types, from fishing and boating to biking, hiking, skiing, snowmobiling and camping. This special section spotlights all of those activities and more, and lets visitors know why Minnesota is one of the best places to experience them.
International content
The site will feature content in eight languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Korean, Italian, Chinese and Japanese, to support growing international arrivals and expanding international flights to the state.
Extensive tourism database
The website features the most comprehensive database of tourism-related businesses in Minnesota, with more than 19,000 listings of accommodations, attractions, events, places to eat and drink, and convention and visitor bureaus throughout the state. Site visitors can filter their searches by destination, travel dates and preferred amenities to find their ideal travel options, then connect with those businesses to plan a trip anywhere in the state.
Travel planning resources
As always, site visitors can order travel guides, sign up for emails, or get personalized assistance from Explore Minnesota's travel counselors via email, phone or live chat. All of these services are offered to the public at no cost.