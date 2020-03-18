The health and safety of staff and the entire community continues to be a priority for Rice County.
Access to Rice County Government Offices
Currently, office buildings remain open to the public but in an effort to protect the public and government office employees, they are requesting the following at this time:
• Avoid any unnecessary in person visits to County Offices — Many service needs can be accomplished through the mail, email, online or by telephone.
• For your convenience, an exterior drop box is located on the north side of the Government Services Building located at 320 Third St. NW to deposit payments or documents, which will be collected several times per day.
• Refrain from coming in to the offices if you are feeling ill or experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath to protect customers, clients and employees.
See co.rice.mn.us for information from Rice County Public Health, links to partner agencies and Rice County department specific announcements. Call 507-332-6100 for specific guidance or with any questions.
Accessing Rice County Housing During the Coronavirus Pandemic
The Housing office will remain open, but effective immediately:
• All in-person appointments are suspended until further notice.
• Staff will contact existing appointments to cancel in-person appointment and to request return of documents by mail, fax or email.
• Mailings will include a return checklist as a reminder of all the documents needed and will also encourage participants to return via email, mail or fax to limit contact.
• Participants may request an in-person appointment if needed.
• All annual inspections will be canceled.
• Inspections for participants moving to a new unit and/or entering our program for the first time will continue. These are needed in order to begin housing assistance.
• All re-inspections will be completed via self-certification.
Contact Rice County Housing by phone at 507-333-3787, fax at 507-333-3838 or email mailto:RCHousing@co.rice.mn.us with any questions