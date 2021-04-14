University of Minnesota Extension Food Safety Educators, Kathy Brandt and Suzanne Driessen will host a Cottage Food Producer Food Safety Training webinar Saturday April 24. An online course will also be available. Registration and a $50/person fee are required.
Both the webinar and online course meet the Minnesota Department of Agriculture food safety training requirements to register as a Minnesota Cottage Food Producer. Once registered, producers will be able to make and sell homemade non-potentially hazardous foods including baked goods, candy, home-canned peaches, pickles, salsa, jams, jellies and more. The specific conditions that must be met to qualify as an allowable Minnesota cottage food will be thoroughly covered.
The training focus is on food safety practices for all processes covered under the Minnesota Cottage Food Law (CFL) including drying, baking, confections, jams and jellies, acid and acidified fruit and vegetables, and fermentation. Participants learn how to produce, package, label, store, and transport a safe food product. Many details of the CFL will be covered including who needs to register, where allowed cottage food can be sold and the maximum gross yearly sales allowed.
Register for webinar or the online course at extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/cottage-food-producer-food-safety-training. Contact Suzanne at 320-203-6057 or driessen@umn.edu for more information.