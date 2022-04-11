Sheriff's Association seeks scholarship applicants Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rice County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for this year’s Sheriff Dave Schweisthal Memorial Scholarship.Two $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually to two current or former Rice County residents enrolled in an accredited law enforcement program.Applications are due by May 6 and include an essay and references. More information and application packets are available at www.co.rice.mn.us/208/Sheriffs-Office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rice County Association School Police University Law Resident Sheriff Deputy Sheriff Application Applicant Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault couple charged with meth sales Changes coming to 3 Faribault intersections Incumbent, DFL challenger running in District 19A The so-called 'Don’t Say Gay' bill Masonic Lodge carries on in smaller, still historic space Upcoming Events Apr 11 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices