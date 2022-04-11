The Rice County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for this year’s Sheriff Dave Schweisthal Memorial Scholarship.

Two $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually to two current or former Rice County residents enrolled in an accredited law enforcement program.

Applications are due by May 6 and include an essay and references. More information and application packets are available at www.co.rice.mn.us/208/Sheriffs-Office.

