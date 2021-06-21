On June 1, Ellen Blume, Regent of the Josiah Edson Chapter Daughters of American Revolution, presented two DAR Youth Citizenship Cadet medals and one DAR Outstanding Cadet medal at award ceremony at the Lakevile Airlake hanger, 130th squadron.
DAR Youth Citizenship Medal is presented to girls or boys in grades five through 11 who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. One medal per grade per school may be given in accredited and non-accredited schools. The medal may also be awarded to youth service and patriotic organizations whose membership fulfills these qualities (such as Scouts, police cadets and other community service organizations). The presentation of medals serves as an excellent means of publicizing the DAR program and the principles for which it stands. Remember that education of our youth about American citizenship is of supreme importance for national defense. It is most important to foster among schoolchildren a greater appreciation of the qualities of citizenship needed by our country if it is to retain sovereignty and independence.
The DAR Youth Citizenship medals were presented to Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Sean Haley and Cadet Master Sgt Nick Scheglowski.
Haley has held several positions of responsibility in the 130th including Flight Sergeant, IT NCO and Recruiting NCO. He is currently a Flight Commander. Haley is a member of the squadron's Honor Guard and is on the squadron's CyberPatriot Team. He led his team to first-place finish in the state for two consecutive years. Sean is a junior at Apple Valley High School and has a 3.65 GPA. His current life goal is to become a USAF Fighter Pilot.
Cadet Master Sgt - C/MSgt Nick Scheglowski has held several positions of responsibility in the 130th including Training Flight Sgt, PT NCO, and is currently serving as the First Sergeant of the cadet corps. Scheglowski has also been selected to serve as First Sergeant in the MN Wing Summer Encampment this year. Outside of CAP, Scheglowski has been very active in 4-H as a showman and held 4-H leadership positions. He is an eight-grader at Northfield Middle School and has a 3.95 GPA. He is also on the swim, trap, wrestling and track team.
The DAR Outstanding Cadet medal is awarded to a student for participation in a non-ROTC, military-affiliated cadet program funded by a school or private organization, including but not limited to: Naval Sea Cadet Corps; Civil Air Patrol Cadets Corps; National Defense Cadet Corps (NDCC); United States Army Cadet Corps (formerly the American Cadet Alliance); Young Marines; California Wing Cadet Corps; Middle School Cadet Corps; Navy League Cadet Corps; Army Cadets of America; and United States Army Cadet Corps. The medal recognizes a cadet that has distinguished himself or herself through outstanding leadership, honor, service, courage and patriotism. Medals are worn in accordance to cadet program protocol.
The DAR Outstanding Cadet medal was presented to Civil Air Patrol Cadet 2nd Lt Katherine Meyers.
Meyers has served the 130th in increasing levels of responsibility as a Training Flight Sergeant, First Sergeant, Training Flight Commander, Airman Flight Commander, Leadership Officer, and was recently selected to be the new Cadet Commander for the Squadron Outside of CAP, she is a Christian Camp Counselor, Swim Team Member, and Student Council Treasurer. She is active in her church and community. Katherine is a Junior at Alatus Homeschool Academy and has a 3.95 GPA. Her current life goal is to become an Air Force Pilot or Cyber Operations Officer.