Spare change piling up? Put that pesky change to good use by donating to neighbors in need this holiday season.
Coins for a Cause donations will go to Second Harvest Heartland or a food bank serving the community. Every dollar donated helps and provides three meals to Minnesotans experiencing hunger. The Faribault Affinity Plus hosts an in-person donation event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 where people will be able to drive up and donate their change (safely, of course). The first 50 donors will receive a holiday gift bag, courtesy of Affinity Plus and FOX 9.
In addition, Affinity Plus will match up to $25,000 in monetary donations for food banks across the state.
Learn more at affinityplus.org/coins.
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is at 900 Fourth St. NW, Suite 102, Faribault.