As the weather gets warmer and we start to spend more time in our yards after the long, dreary winter, we often start thinking about 'spring cleaning.' And while it is a good idea to get rid of clutter, make your house, and yard a cleaner place to work and play, it’s important to do that in a way that doesn’t accidentally lead to more pollution reaching our local rivers and lakes.
Outdoors: If you plan to clean your grill, windows, patio or driveway, please be mindful of what you’re sending out into the street. As much as possible let wash water and rise water from cleaning projects soak into the lawn. That way the grass and other plants can filter nutrients, dirt, and soap out of the water. If you just let that dirty water flow into the storm drain, then it flows directly into your nearest river or lake (yuck!).
Cars and other vehicles: If you’re washing your car, the same rules apply. Ideally, visit a car wash. These local businesses send all the water from car washing to the city wastewater plant. The wastewater plant cleans up the water before releasing it into local rivers. If you want to wash your car, truck, or boat at home, park it on the lawn before hosing it off. If you need to wash it on pavement, consider washing it with just plain water (no soap). That way the water that flows into your local river won’t make the river soapy. Excessive soap can harm wildlife and help algae grow.
Garage: If you’ve got old cans of paint, old gasoline or varnish, CFL lightbulbs, batteries, or cleaners you can take those to the Rice/Steele County Solid Waste Facility as Household Hazardous Waste. There’s no cost to recycle those items. Putting these liquid chemicals and hazardous items in the regular trash can lead groundwater pollution, if your local landfill leaks.
Rice County Solid Waste Facility at 3800 E 145th Street in Dundas. Visit co.rice.mn.us/220/Recycling-Center for more information. Keep in mind that hours of operation may change due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. Call 507-332-6833 with any questions. For Steele County, visit co.steele.mn.us/divisions/community_services/environmental_services/hazardous_wastes.php for more information.
Home office: Lately there’s been a boom in folks working from home. And while that can mean less time commuting, and more time with family, it can also mean that there’s more electronic waste (e-waste) piling up at home. If you have e-waste (computers, printers, TVs, even keyboards) Rice/Steele County’s Solid Waste Facility will accept these items for a small fee (between free and $15 each). If you were to just dispose of e-waste with your regular garbage, the mercury and other heavy metals in those electronics could leak into our air and water supplies. Minnesota state law requires proper disposal of these items.
Be sure to check on websites for hours of operation at stores and county offices. The hours may be restricted due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
With just a few simple steps, you can clean up your home and yard, while at the same time helping to keep our wonderful rivers and lakes clean and healthy.