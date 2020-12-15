FRice County Public Health will be offering a flu vaccination clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Dundas City Hall, 100 Railway Street North, for anyone 6 months and older. Vaccinations will be available both indoors and “park and go” style.
Participants are urged to wear face coverings and short sleeved shirts for ease of vaccine administration. Park on the west side of City Hall (back parking lot). Watch for signage.
Vaccines available include high-dose vaccine for those 65 years and older; quadrivalent injectable for 6 months and older; and FluMist for those ages 2 years through 49 years. A fillable vaccine administration form is available at co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health. If possible, please complete the form ahead of time and bring it with you to the flu clinic.
Vaccine is available for those with or without insurance. No out of pocket cost.
“Park and Go” flu vaccination is also available every day at the Rice County Public Health Department in Faribault, 320 NW 3rd Street. Call 507-332-6111 or 507-332-5928 to schedule an appointment in Faribault.