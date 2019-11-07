Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a Thanksgiving buffet luncheon at at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at The Family Diner, also known as Trucker’s Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave. N. It’ll be a pre-Thanksgiving feast with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberries and pumpkin pie.
Special music will be provided by Edy Valentine who has contemporary, gospel, pop and country music in her repertoire.
Madison Humpfer, the quality control manager of Jennie-O, will give us an in depth look at the Jennie-O Turkey Store for the special feature. Frozen turkey products will be available to take home and enjoy.
Our speaker’s message is titled The Power of One.’Jean Peterson, from Forest Lake, will tell how the power of only person can make a difference in the world. Peterson is a marketing communications consultant and speaker at business seminars and women’s retreats. She is an author as well as a black belt in karate and enjoys music and acting. Come and hear how one can make a difference, have a wonderful pre-holiday lunch and even better fellowship.
All are welcome – no membership or dues. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.
Tickets are $10, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP to faribaultcwc@gmail.com, or call Karla Jo at 507-332-7261, or Kaia at 507-789-5992 in Kenyon.