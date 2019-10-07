The Minnesota Historical Society named 42 recipients of Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $367,711 in 22 counties. Three local organizations were among those to receive awards.
Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on Aug. 22.
Carleton College, Northfield, $9,666 — Seeking "A Better Chance:” African American Students in Northfield, Minnesota 1968-73: To document in oral history interviews the experiences of African American students in Northfield from 1968 to 1973 through the "A Better Chance" program.
Northfield Arts Guild, Northfield, $10,000 — 60-Year history publication: To hire qualified professionals to publish a book on the history of the Northfield Arts Guild.
Rice County Historical Society, Faribault, $3,245 — Environmental monitoring system: To monitor and assess environmental controls at the historical society.
Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.