Most people immediately think of surgery and cosmetics for remaining youthful, but a younger looking visage will not help people stay mobile and active. Most do not want to face the effects of aging but the older we get the harder it is to stay mobile. Physical therapy has treatments and therapies to help you stay physically fit and improve your overall daily wellness.
People with jobs that require repetitive motion, standing or sitting for long periods at a time, and employment that places unusual stress and strain on joints will eventually take its toll on the body and increase the risk of disorders such as arthritis. Construction workers, musicians, and dancers, along with mechanics, teachers and office workers are among the individuals that often find their bodies demonstrating the signs of aging long before they anticipated.
Stress is one of the biggest factors that cause the cosmetic and physical effects of aging. When people are stressed, the body releases the hormones adrenaline and cortisol to prepare the body for a fight or flight response. These hormones take a toll on the appearance, as well as cause the heart to beat faster and blood pressure to rise. The hormones can also interfere with sleep that’s essential for the body to repair itself. A physical therapist can help with many treatments that reduce stress, help with mobility, relieve pain, and promote better sleep.
Exercise is a major component of maintaining a youthful body that allows you to engage in your favorite activities. Not all personal trainers at the local gym have the extensive knowledge and training necessary to address the vast number of variables involved in your individual situation. Individual situations include co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart disease, and history of stroke.
However, we have worked with many physical trainers to ensure you are getting the right amount of exercise to decrease strain on your joints and improve functional strength and wellbeing. A well-designed exercise program aids in digestion, stimulates the immune system, helps maintain lean muscle and increase bone density, while not increasing pain.
Your physical therapist can also show you ways of moving that lessen the stresses on the body as well as provide orthotic devices that alleviate pain and align the spine for easier movement. Ergonomic and lifestyle recommendations can be provided that will lessen the risk of falls and injuries.
Aging gracefully encompasses more than a youthful looking appearance. If you are not able to move freely and enjoy your life, you are losing out on some of the most important years of your life. Conditions such as arthritis and osteoporosis can severely curtail your quality of life and prevent you from doing what’s important to you.
Physical therapy is an investment in your health. It provides a variety of treatments to keep your body in good health and working correctly, allowing you to enjoy every stage of your life with a more youthful and functioning body.